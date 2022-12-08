Peruvian presidential administration revokes curfew

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 8. /TASS/. The Peruvian presidential administration on Wednesday cancelled the decision of the ousted president, Pedro Castillo, declaring a curfew.

"After the constitutional order has been restored, the illegal decision to declare a curfew becomes void," the administration wrote on its Twitter account.

Earlier on Wednesday, Castillo announced the dissolution of Congress (Peru’s parliament) and declared a curfew. He also called for new elections in the legislature, which would be authorized to draft a new constitution.

Castillo’s address came ahead of a Congress session, which was to consider his impeachment over accusations of corruption. The lawmakers did not cancel the voting and approved his resignation. The military and the police sided with Congress. Shortly after, First Vice President Dima Boluarte was sworn in office.