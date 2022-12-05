Hungary refuses to train Ukrainian servicemen — diplomat

BUDAPEST, December 5. /TASS/. Hungary does not intend to train Ukrainian servicemen because it believes it will only escalate the conflict in the neighboring country, Tamas Menczer, Minister of State for Communication and Hungary’s International Perception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said.

"Some European countries are training Ukrainian soldiers. Hungary will not do that. We said no. We want to move not to war, but to peace," the official wrote on his Facebook page (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities) on Monday in connection with the participation of several other states in the EU Military Assistance Mission for the Ukrainian army.

At the end of last week, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers had already been trained as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission, which kicked off in November. The initiative, for which 106.7 million euros will be allocated, envisages training 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen over two years. Their training will be carried out in Poland, Germany and a number of other countries.

Hungary said from the very beginning that it would not participate in this mission and had no intention to allocate funds for it. Earlier, citing national security interests, the Hungarian government refused to supply military equipment and weapons to the Ukrainian army or ensure their transit through its territory from other countries.