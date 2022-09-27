Xi Jinping offers condolences to Putin over deadly school shooting

BEIJING, September 27. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his condolences over a deadly school shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, China Central Television reported.

"We are shocked by what happened in Izhevsk. On behalf of the government and the people of China, as well as on my own behalf, I express our deepest sorrow for the victims," the Chinese leader’s message reads.

Xi Jinping also conveyed his words of heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the victims.

A shooting attack took place in School 88 in Izhevsk on the morning of September 26. According to the latest reports, the attack killed 17 people and left over 20 injured. A criminal case has been launched. A three-day mourning period was announced in the Udmurt Republic.