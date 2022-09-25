Voter turnout in Zaporozhye region exceeds 51% — election chief

MELITOPOL, September 25. /TASS/. The voter turnout at the referendum in the Zaporozhye Region on joining Russia has reached 51.55% over the past three days, Galina Katyushchenko, chairperson of the regional election commission, told TASS on Sunday.

"According to the data from the polling stations, the voter turnout during three days of the vote hit 51.55%, including the votes cast abroad," Katyushchenko said.

According to Katyushchenko, no violations during the voting were reported on thee third day of the referendum.

She also said that as many as 10,921 people cast their votes at polling stations outside the Zaporozhye region on Sunday. "In all, a total of 31,809 people voted abroad over the three days," she added.