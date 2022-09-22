Observers from Europe, Asia, Africa to take part in Kherson Region referendum

KHERSON, September 22. /TASS/. Observers from Europe, Asia and Africa, including lawmakers of European parliaments will arrive in the Kherson Region for the referendum on accession to Russia, says head of the regional election commission Marina Zakharova.

"The foreign observers have not arrived yet, but we expect their arrival. Foreign observers will come from European, Asian and African countries. Mostly, they are lawmakers of European parliaments and observers from among public activists, but representing another country," she said.