Zelensky calls to deprive Russia of its veto right in UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in a video address shown on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly, called for stripping Russia of its veto right in the organization's Security Council.

"So long as the aggressor (that is what Ukraine considers Russia - TASS) is party to decision making in the international organization you must be insulated from them, at least until aggression stops," Zelensky said.

Zelensky called to deny Russia the right to vote and to deprive it of the rights of sending delegations.

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia's punishment should be part of the ‘peace formula’, in which he includes, in addition to isolation in international organizations, sanctions, blocking of trade and compensation for damages.