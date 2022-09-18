Lukashenko sees Washington’s role in all major political conflicts worldwide

MINSK, September 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Washington has played a certain role in all major political conflicts worldwide.

"Washington is engaged in all important political conflicts, but, at the same time, it seems to ignore domestic controversies that already are about to become a civilian standoff," Lukashenko said during the National Unity Day, marked on Saturday.

"America is the only country that benefits from what is going on here: they can show Europe its place and remove rivals in one go. Today it is Ukraine, tomorrow it may be Moldova, or Baltic states, or Poland, or Romania," he said.

According to the Belarusian president, the world "has gone mad and is about to disintegrate."

"How is this going to end? It is the first time since the end of the Cold War that the humanity has found itself on the verge of a nuclear conflict. In all this madness, we will have to once again prove our maturity as a nation, our readiness to respond as a single organism to geopolitical challenges of the 21st century," Lukashenko said. "Today, we are ready to protect our genuine national borders, to hold our ground.".