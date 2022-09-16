SCO emphasizes solving Afghanistan question crucial for security of member nations

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Resolving the situation in Afghanistan as soon as possible is crucial for strengthening security in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) region, the leaders of SCO member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in the Samarkand Declaration adopted on Friday.

"The member states believe that resolving the situation in Afghanistan as soon as possible is one of the most important factors in terms of maintaining and strengthening security in the SCO region. They support the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state free of terrorism, war and drugs," the document reads.

In addition, the SCO leaders emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would bring together members of all ethnic, religious and political groups.

The declaration paid special attention to the issue of refugees, highlighting the need for the international community to undertake active efforts to facilitate their safe return home.

"Given the current humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the member states called for continued efforts to provide assistance to the Afghan people," the document said.