Russia records 59,035 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 8 — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 59,035 over the past day to 20,324,039, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

In ansolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since March 9, 2022, when 66,576 daily cases were confirmed. A day earlier, 56,126 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 4,178 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 1.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 41 regions, while in 39 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 4,108 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,799 over the past day versus 9,079 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,134,102, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,879 over the past day versus 3,635 a day earlier, reaching 1,711,511.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 50,020 over the past day, reaching 19,294,876, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 49,752 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 110 over the past day, reaching 385,837, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

In absolute terms, the death toll has been the highest since May 17. A day earlier 99 COVID-19 deaths were registered.