Tajikistan says clashes along entire perimeter of border with Kyrgyzstan continue

DUSHANBE, September 16. /TASS/. The Kyrgyz armed forces continue to attack Tajik border villages with heavy weapons, the press center of the Border Troops of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security reported on Friday.

According to its information, as of 10:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time) "in all directions of the state border of the Republic of Tajikistan with the Republic of Kyrgyzstan armed conflicts continue, forces of the neighboring country attack Tajik border villages, <...> using all types of heavy weapons and firearms."

According to the press service, "at 06:30 and 07:30, the Kyrgyz armed forces units carried out a unilateral ceasefire and offered to start negotiations, but the soldiers of the Kyrgyz Republic ignored these offers."

"Servicemen of the special units carried out an armed attack on houses of civilians in the Bogiston and Lakon settlements of Isfara and set fire to residential houses and outbuildings," the report said.

"At present, the efforts of the Republic of Tajikistan to stabilize the situation are not yielding positive results due to the fact that the Kyrgyz military did not take into account the proposals for peace talks," the press service added.



"The Kyrgyz military responded to a unilateral Tajik ceasefire with heavy fire towards residential areas from all types of weapons," the border guards said in a statement.

According to the press center of the Border Troops of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security, on September 16, 2022 at about 04:50 (02:50 Moscow time - TASS) the Kyrgyz border guards from the Koktosh post shelled the Tajik Dushanbe post of the Isfara frontier line with heavy weapons, thus violating the agreement. Moreover, according to the Tajik side, Kyrgyz soldiers attacked several settlements near the town of Isfara and the Bobojon-Gafurov district of Tajikistan with heavy weapons.