Ukraine spreading fake news about situation in Lisichansk, official says

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to spread fake news about the situation in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) city of Lisichansk, Acting Mayor Andrey Skory said on Thursday.

"They clearly seek to put pressure on the people," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel. "They keep spreading fake news. However, the city has been taken [by the allied forces], the city is under our control," Skory added.

"We are currently making preparations for the winter season and we are working despite shelling attacks," the acting mayor noted.

The LPR interior minister’s aide Vitaly Kiselev said on Monday that Ukrainian media outlets were spreading fake reports about the Ukrainian Armed Forces seizing LPR towns. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Telegram channels claim that LPR service members are allegedly leaving areas bordering the Kharkov Region, local administration officials are being evacuated and Ukrainian troops have launched an operation to take Lisichansk.