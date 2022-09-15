No country has the right to act as judge on Taiwan issue, Xi Jinping says

BEIJING, September 15. /TASS/. No country in the world has the right to act as a judge on the Taiwan issue and Beijing will not tolerate any foreign interference, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand on Thursday.

"China is strongly against the separatist forces that stand for ‘Taiwan’s independence’, as well as against foreign interference. No country has the right to act as a judge on the Taiwan issue," Xi Jinping stated, as cited by China Central Television.

Putin and Xi Jinping last met in February when the Russian president visited Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.