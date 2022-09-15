Ukrainian paratroopers fail to land on Kinburn Spit, Kherson authorities say

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian armed forces’ paratroopers attempted to land near Kinburn Spit early in the morning on Thursday, but were destroyed, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, said.

"Literally early in the morning some paratroopers, or as they call themselves, marines, tried to penetrate on the territory of Kinburn Spit, <…> and pass from the left bank. But the attack was stopped," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast, adding that the Ukrainian forces "were destroyed."

The official added that Ukrainian groups were unsuccessfully "trying to enter Kherson from different sides."