Berlin to continue providing military support to Kiev in coordination with allies

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. Germany will continue to provide military support to Ukraine in coordination with its allies, German Cabinet First Deputy Spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said Monday, answering a question about the potential shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

"Without a doubt, Germany will continue supporting Ukraine militarily in the most effective way: in coordination with our allies," she said, refusing to provide details of such support.

Ukraine repeatedly demanded that Berlin provided it with Leopard 2 main battle tanks, but German Chancellor said it repeatedly that, while Berlin will continue supporting Ukraine, it is not ready for unilateral steps. Last weekend, representatives of the liberals and the greens called to increase weapon shipments to Ukraine, and to ship the Leopards to Kiev in particular.

According to the report, provided by the German Ministry of Economy and Climate Action, Germany has already shipped 686 million euro worth of military products to Ukraine, making the former Soviet republic the largest recipient of weapons among states that are neither NATO members nor partners.