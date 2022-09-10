Japan's prime minister may travel to UK for Elizabeth II's funeral — TV

TOKYO, September 10. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may visit the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Asahi TV channel reported this on Saturday, citing sources.

Earlier, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported that Japanese Emperor Naruhito may travel to the UK to attend the funeral of Elizabeth II. If decided, this would be Naruhito's first foreign trip since ascending the throne.

Kishida earlier offered condolences on the death of Elizabeth II, saying that she had contributed greatly to the development of Japan-British relations.

Naruhito, in his condolence telegram to Britain's new King Charles III, noted Elizabeth II's desire for world peace and tranquility. He also thanked the royal family for their hospitality during his studies and trips to Great Britain.

Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. She was the longest-ruling monarch in British history — her reign lasted 70 years and seven months. Her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, became the new monarch, and he will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III.