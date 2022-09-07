Myanmar premier says he considers Putin ‘leader of the world’

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Myanmar’s Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said he viewed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a leader of the world, who is creating stability on the international arena.

During Wednesday’s meeting with the Russian leader, the premier recalled that Russia was "going through difficult times" almost 30 years ago.

"With your help, the country is developing intensively," he said. "One can say that when you started to rule the country, Russia moved to a leadership position globally."

"And we would describe you not just as the leader of Russia, but also as a leader of the world, because you are controlling and organizing stability all over the world," he added.

The head of the government of Myanmar added that he had "certain information" to deliver to Putin.