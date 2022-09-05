Any reporter can visit Zaporozhye NPP — local official

ENERGODAR, September 5. /TASS/. Any journalist who wants to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and reveal the actual state of affairs to the world can do so after a certain procedure, head of the city’s military-civilian administration Alexander Volga told TASS.

"[The NPP] is open [for reporters]," he emphasized. The official reiterated that the nuclear plant is a high-security facility, however, according to him, following "certain coordination," "any journalist can visit the Zaporozhye NPP and show the world, above all, the truth that both Ukrainian media outlets and the Ukrainian government are constantly trying to conceal with regards as to how constant strikes are delivered" by Ukraine’s armed forces.

Earlier, the official reported that during a recent visit by an IAEA mission led by its Director General Rafael Grossi, the nuclear facility was visited by more than 60 reporters, including those from Venezuela, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, the UAE and France.

On Thursday, the IAEA mission finally reached the power plant. According to Grossi, its international inspectors managed to obtain key information on the situation at the facility yet they will continue their work since many issues have to be discussed in greater detail. The official also met Energodar’s residents who handed him a petition urging to stop Ukrainian provocations against the nuclear plant.