US Vice President, Polish PM discuss Ukraine, production of nuclear energy — White House

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as American aid in generating nuclear energy in Poland in a phone conversation on Sunday, according to a written statement by the White House following the talks.

"The Vice President recognized Poland’s generosity and leadership in hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees and providing critical humanitarian assistance, while also providing vital security assistance," the document reads.

Harris also "reaffirmed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Polish relationship and efforts to bolster our collective security, including the permanent stationing of the U.S. Army V Corps Headquarters Forward Command Post in Poznan."

The two officials also discussed "opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation on civil nuclear power generation in Poland, which would advance European energy security, support global climate solutions, and create thousands of clean energy jobs in both Poland and the United States."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.