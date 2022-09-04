Istanbul Center authorizes departure of three ships with food from Ukrainian ports

UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center on Sunday authorized the departure of three ships with an overall 49,250 tonnes of food from Ukrainian ports on September 5.

According to the Center, The My Meray bulk carried with 30,000 tonnes of corn will leave the port of Chernomorsk for Egypt, the Golden Yara will carry 13,500 tonnes of grain from the port of Yuzhny to Turkey’s Mersin, and the Baron will sail off from Odessa for Turkey with 5,750 tonnes of corn.

Since the launch of the Black Sea initiative on the export of grain and food, more than 2,076,280 tonnes of cargoes have already been shipped. As many as 187 ship runs have been performed, namely 100 to Ukrainian ports and 87 from them.

Apart from that, the center’s specialists inspected 12 bulk carriers and are expected to inspect 15 more on Monday.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.