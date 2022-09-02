Kremlin expects IAEA mission to assess state of Zaporozhye nuclear plant

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin is waiting for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission to assess the condition of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its nuclear safety, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The mission is to assess the condition of the plant and the issues related to nuclear safety," the spokesman said.

He called the arrival of the mission positive, despite all the difficulties, and noted that its work "is too early to evaluate." "Overall, we are very positive that despite all the difficulties and problems, including those related to Kiev’s provocative actions, the commission has arrived and started its work," the Kremlin spokesman explained.

Peskov recalled that the team continues to work on the ground. "It is too early to say yet, but the main thing is that the mission is there," he concluded.

An IAEA mission led by the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, arrived at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on Thursday. Grossi said that international inspectors were able to obtain key data on the situation at the plant, but will continue their work, as many issues require more detailed discussion. The IAEA Director General said that the agency would organize a continuous presence at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. He also spoke to the residents of the city of Energodar, where the plant is located, who handed him a petition calling for Ukraine to stop provocations against the facility.