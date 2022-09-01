IAEA mission arrives at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant — TV

MELITOPOL, September 1. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission has arrived to inspect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the city of Energodar, the regional ZA TV channel reported on Thursday.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, said on his Telegram channel that the IAEA mission passed the checkpoint in Vasilyevka and nine white off-road vehicles with members of the delegation drove to Energodar.

The Ukrainian company Energoatom also said that the mission arrived at the nuclear power plant.

The IAEA mission will assess the physical damage caused to the plant, determine the efficiency of security systems and security of the facility. Specialists will also have to assess working conditions of the personnel and take urgent measures to ensure safety guarantees at the nuclear power plant.