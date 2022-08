LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. The first Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was a ‘remarkable statesman’ who contributed to the creation of the global security architecture, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a remarkable statesman who made a profound contribution to global security and stability, working alongside Western leaders to end the Cold War," Truss wrote.

Gorbachev passed away in Moscow on August 30 at the age of 91.