Nord Stream 2 is only solution to situation with gas in Germany, Bundestag deputy believes

BERLIN, August 24. /TASS/. Steffen Kotre, representative of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), believes that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 is the only solution to the situation with gas in Germany.

"The only reasonable solution is the launch of Nord Stream 2," he told TASS on Wednesday.

According to him, in its energy policy the German government should be guided by the facts. He noted that the Nord Stream 2 was completed but was not certified.

"Even if the gas storage facilities are full, this will be enough for about three months in the winter. And what’s next? Ideology should give way to real politics, guided by facts," Kotre said.

He believes that Germany's simultaneous refusal of nuclear and coal energy in the face of gas shortages "harms the economy" of the country.

In recent weeks, the German government reported several times that the use of Nord Stream 2 was not planned, as the pipeline had not been certified. Nevertheless, alongside with the AfD, the Left Party and the Free Democratic Party also supported the launch of the pipeline.

On situation with energy supply in Germany

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. Initially, it was planned to be completed before the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions, the work was delayed.

The gas pipeline consists of two strings with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, running from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a visit to Tehran in July, the launch of Nord Stream 2 is a way to increase Russian gas supplies to Europe, although half of the pipeline's capacity has already been reserved for domestic consumption.

Certification of the pipeline in Germany was stopped after Russia recognized the People’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Germany is experiencing difficulties in receiving gas through the Nord Stream pipeline.

Since mid-June, this pipeline has been used only at 40% (67 million cubic meters per day) of its full capacity due to the untimely return of gas turbines after repairs because of Canadian sanctions against Russia. Subsequently, pumping was reduced to 20%.

Germany is currently reducing its dependence on Russian energy resources. According to the plan of the authorities, during the year the country should abandon coal and oil, but it will need Russian gas at least next year.

Rising electricity prices

Earlier the Bild newspaper reported citing the forecasts of the German Housing Association, that the increase in electricity prices in Germany will be more noticeable for consumers in 2022 than it was expected. The association suggested that the additional cost for households consisting of one person would be 2,700 euros per year, and for households of four - 5,000 euros.

Energy prices have been rising in Germany since the end of last year. The dynamics accelerated after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. According to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, in June the cost of energy carriers increased by 38%.