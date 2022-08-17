US realizes special obligation on issuing visas to visitors to UN — State Department

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. The United States recognizes that it has a special obligation to issue US entry visas to those participating in UN activities in New York, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said at a regular briefing on Wednesday.

Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s plans to participate in the next session of the UN General Assembly, he said: "When it comes to the UN, as the host country of the UN we have a special obligation to facilitate the travel of those taking parts in UN activities."

That said, he did not publicly confirm that the US was ready to issue entry visas to the Russian top diplomat and the members of his delegation. Additionally, the official refused to comment on the remarks by Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov who several hours earlier had announced his intention to visit the US Department of State on Thursday in order to discuss this issue, among others. "I don't have any meetings with Russian officials including the ambassador to read out for tomorrow. But if we have anything to share tomorrow, we will," Price noted.