MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Kherson Region authorities would like referendums on the liberated territories to be held on the same day, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the region Yekaterina Gubareva said on during a Solovyov Live TV broadcast.

"People would like to see the referendum held at once in all territories. The Kherson region is almost completely liberated. We are waiting for the Donetsk People's Republic to be fully liberated, we expect to have a single voting day for all territories," Gubareva said.

She added that every day there are more and more people support the idea of a referendum.

In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kherson Region was under full control of Russian troops. A military-civilian administration was formed in the region in late April. Local authorities have announced their intention to become part of the Russian Federation, but have not yet decided on a date. Meanwhile, Ukraine is trying to prevent the establishment of peaceful life, including by the shelling populated areas.