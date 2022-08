DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops stationed near the city of Ugledar are suffering huge manpower losses as the Russian army and the forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are advancing in the area, DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov said.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering huge manpower losses," he wrote on Telegram.

Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said on July 13 that troops were advancing in four directions, including towards Ugledar.