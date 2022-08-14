Two civilians killed, one wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and a woman was wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops killed a man and wounded a woman in Donetsk. A civilian born 1951 was killed and his wife, born 1954, was wounded in Donetsk’s Leninsky district as result of shelling," it wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that one more man was killed as a result of shelling in the city’s Kuibyshev district.