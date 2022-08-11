Biden to spend vacation with his family members on Atlantic island – AP

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his family members on Wednesday arrived at Kiawah Island off the country’s eastern coast where he’s expected to spend a seven-day vacation, the Associated Press reported.

The head of state, first lady Jill Biden, his son, Hunter Biden, daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau took off from Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

The Atlantic island of Kiawah is noted for its private beach and golf resort. The president’s family stayed at a private home alongside a golf course on the island. The government restricted flights near the island at least until August 16. Biden spent his vacation at Kiawah several times during tenure as vice president.

The White House hasn’t yet confirmed reports about the US leader’s vacation and didn’t say how long it could last.