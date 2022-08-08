Ukraine’s military suffers over 50 casualties in Donbass over past day — LPR militia

LUGANSK, August 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military sustained over 50 casualties in clashes with forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses in manpower and military hardware as a result of offensive operations by LPR militia forces, namely: up to 53 personnel, four armored personnel carriers and seven special military motor vehicles," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

On August 7, LPR field engineers cleared over five hectares of terrain in the areas of the settlements of Smolyaninovo and Shipilovka from explosives planted by the Ukrainian troops, Filiponenko added.

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.