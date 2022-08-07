Ceasefire between Islamic Jihad and Israel to come in force at 23:30 — TV

BEIRUT, August 7. /TASS/. A ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will come into force at 23:30 local time, which will be announced by a Egyptian mediator, Muhammad al-Hindi, a senior member of the Gaza-based terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, told Al Jazeera TV on Sunday.

"It will happen closer to the midnight, at 23:30. By this time, all details will be agreed and the ceasefire will take effect," he said.

It was expected earlier that the ceasefire will come into force at 20:00 local time.

According to the television channel, Islamic Jihad has agreed to declare a ceasefire in exchange of the Egyptian mediation’s promise to make Israel release two its fighters.

The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Friday. In response, radicals fired about a thousand missiles and rockets at the Israeli territory.

According to Palestine’s health ministry, the death toll from Israeli’s strikes reached 43, including 15 children, by Sunday evening. AS many as 311 civilians have been wounded.