MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. About 10% of military professionals have remained in the Ukrainian army in Donbass since the start of the special operation in Ukraine and the Kiev regime has to replenish troops with reservists and mercenaries, Deputy Information Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov said on Thursday.

"Of those military professionals that the Ukrainian army had in Donbass at the outset, not more than 10% have remained on our territory," he said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live television channel.

The larger part of the Ukrainian troops is represented by reservists and mercenaries. The militants who were positioned on the territory of the Donbass republics before the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine were either killed, taken prisoner or wounded, Bezsonov said.

"The number of their troops now at the front line has declined dramatically and that is why they may experience a serious breakdown," he added.

Ukrainian soldiers may at any time abandon their positions and then the allied forces of the Russian army and the Donbass republics will advance very quickly, the deputy information minister said.