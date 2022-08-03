Beijing submits diplomatic respresentation to US over Pelosi's provocations — diplomat

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have submitted a diplomatic representation to the United States over the provocative US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday, stressing that such actions undermine China's sovereignty.

"Beijing has submitted a diplomatic representation to Washington about this," she said at a briefing, "Pelosi is not defending democracy in this way, but is resorting to provocations that undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

According to the diplomat, the Chinese government has consistently regarded Taiwan as China’s integral part. "We will firmly defend national sovereignty," she added.

US House Speaker Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite Beijing's protests. This is the first visit of an American politician of such rank in 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the American side that if the visit takes place, it will not go without consequences, and China will take tough measures.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then it retains the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to China’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of the Chinese provinces.