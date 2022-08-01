BrahMos missile can be commissioned for Russian forces, if government approves it — CEO

NEW DELHI, August 1. /TASS/. BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles can be deployed on Russian carriers, should the Russian government authorize it, BrahMos Aerospace CEO Atul Rane told TASS Monday.

"It is up to the Russian government to decide whether [the BrahMos] should be put [on Russian carriers]. A decision to use a foreign weapon in the Russian Armed Forces is purely Russia’s," Rane said, adding that the BrahMos missile is considered partially foreign in Russia. It is possible to deploy the missile on Russian carriers, "if the Russian government says ‘yes’," Rane said, noting that these missiles can be deployed on any Russian ship.

The CEO noted the question of contracts from Russia is being raised "at every shareholder meeting, at every supervisory council meeting and every board meeting."

"BrahMos wants to sell. It should go into the Russian forces. But it is for the policy decision to be made. We are waiting," he said.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile, developed by the joint Russian-Indian BrahMos Aerospace company. The missile has been jointly developed by Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The first trial launch took place in 2001. Various versions of this missile have been commissioned to India’s Navy, Air Force and ground forces. BrahMos Aerospace’s headquarters is in New Delhi. The name BrahMos is a combination of names of Brahmaputra River in India and Moskva River in Russia.