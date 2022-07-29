Some countries seeking to protract conflict in Ukraine to weaken Russia — Turkish official

MADRRID, July 29. /TASS/. Some states are interested in protracting the conflict around Ukraine to weaken Russia, Fahrettin Altun, communications director of the presidential administration, said in an interview with Friday’s issue of the Spanish El Mundo.

"There is a basic gap in the approaches to the Ukrainian issue: some want to stop the war in Ukraine and some are seeking to use this war to defend their own geopolitical interests," he said. "Some states are apparently seeking to protract this war as long as possible to weaken Russia."

"Someone must undertake responsibility and find real solutions to real problems while others are indulging in writing on Twitter how they are ‘concerned,’" Altun said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West imposed large-scale anti-Russian sanctions.