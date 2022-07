MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems presumably engaged an unknown target above Melitopol late on Tuesday, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region’s military-civilian administration.

"It’s noisy in Melitopol at the moment. Details will follow later, but, presumably, air defense systems are active now," the official wrote in his Telegram channel.