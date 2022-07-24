Lavrov, Egyptian president discuss Ukrainian crisis, Russian projects in Egypt

CAIRO, July 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis, joint projects and cooperation in the food and energy sectors were the focus of talks between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said on Sunday.

"Sergey Lavrov handed over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s message," he said. "In particular, it was about a number of issues of bilateral cooperation. It stressed the importance Russia attaches to the strengthening of relations with Egypt under the Partnership and Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the two countries via the joint projects that are being currently implemented."

According to Rady, the Russian leader thanked Egypt for its initiative on the establishments of a ministerial contact group of the Arab League geared to settle the situation around Ukraine and for its visit to Moscow in April. The Russian top diplomat informed al-Sisi "about the recent developments linked with the Ukrainian crisis and Russia’s actions on the international arena in this context," he said.

"The Egyptian president stressed the priority importance of the dialogue and diplomatic solutions to the crisis and reiterated Cairo’s support for the efforts toward settling the situation in the interests of ensuring international security and stability. He also reiterated Egypt’s readiness to promote this process via its international contacts with the sides, both bilaterally and within multilateral formats," he said.

"The president asked to convey his greetings to Vladimir Putin. He highly estimated the process of bilateral cooperation represented in Russian projects in Egypt, first of all, the construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear plant and the Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal, as well as other investment and economic projects in other sectors," Rady noted. "The meeting also featured some bilateral matters <…> in various areas, especially cooperation in grain and food supplies and the oil and gas sector in light of the current crisis in these sectors.".