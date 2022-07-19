Trilateral talks between Putin, Raisi and Erdogan end

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. Trilateral talks between the Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have ended in Tehran.

The negotiations lasted more than one hour. The leaders will make statements for the press after the meeting.

The summit in the Astana format (Russia, Iran and Turkey) on the Syrian settlement is held on Tuesday in the International Congress Center in the Iranian capital. Ahead of the trilateral meeting, Putin held bilateral talks with the presidents of Iran and Turkey. The Russian leader also met with the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

After the statements for the press, the presidents will continue contacts during a working dinner.