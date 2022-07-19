Europe swelters as record-setting heat wave scorches continent

LONDON, July 19. /TASS/. Scorching heat has engulfed Europe, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions, fueling wildfires.

A "red" warning has been issued and health services have urged the public to stay at home and avoid going outdoors and physical exertion.

An abnormal heat wave has hit the southern part of England. On Tuesday, an all-time high of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded, with meteorologists predicting that some cities could bake at a historic high of 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Monday, the Royal Air Force’s largest air base of RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and London’s Luton Airport suspended all flights as the sweltering heat has caused tarmacs to melt. Railway and public transport companies, including the London Underground, have warned about delays due to rails buckling on tracks as a result of the scorching weather.

Over 200 schools have announced partial closures due to the blazing temperatures.

Spain sets all-time temperature record

Some Spanish towns have recorded the highest temperature ever - 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to the Carlos III Health Institute, a Spanish public research agency, on July 10-16, as many as 510 people died due to the extreme heat, with most of them aged over 85.

In neighboring Portugal, intense heat has been recorded over the past week, sparking numerous wildfires in which some 190 people were injured and one person died.

Italian cities on red alert

The Italian Ministry of Health has declared a red level of warning in nine major Italian cities as the temperature this week is expected to top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). On Wednesday, the warning will be issued for Bologna, Genoa, Rome and Rieti. Earlier, Bolzano, Brescia, Perugia, Florence and Latina were placed on this list.

Twelve French cities record abnormal heat wave

The sweltering heat in western France has led to record-setting temperatures in 12 cities, according to the national weather service Meteo France. In Biscarrosse, Landes county, a meteorological station opened in 1965, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius (108.7 degrees Fahrenheit), or nearly 1 degree higher than the historic record seen this June. Other record high temperatures were set in Cazaux, the Gironde department (42.4 degrees Celsius), Nantes (42 degrees Celsius), La Roche-sur-Yon (41.4 degrees Celsius) and the arrondissement of Cholet (41.2 degrees Celsius).

Germany predicts 2019 record will be beaten

The heat from southern Europe reached Germany by the end of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, where politicians from dozens of countries discussed how to stop global warming. On Tuesday, the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in some German regions. Weather forecasters do not rule out that the previous record measured in 2019 - 41.2 degrees Celsius - will be beaten.

The authorities have not announced any radical measures, just advising the public to drink more liquids, refrain from doing any athletics and stay in the shade.