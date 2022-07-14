Ukrainian draft officers forcing recruits to refuse to undergo medical checkups

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian draft officers are forcing recruits who have health limitations to refuse to undergo medical checkups, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday.

"Captured Ukrainian service members say that many recruits have health limitations but draft officers make them sign a refusal to undergo medical checkups. That said, almost all men in Ukraine, regardless of their health, are found fit for military service," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

He pointed out that corrupt officials from Ukrainian draft offices were sending people to the battlefield to die. Mizintsev stressed that Nazis had done the same in the final months of the Great Patriotic War, sending sick people, old men and teenagers to the front line. "Such actions once again expose the Ukrainian authorities’ inhuman attitude to their own people and indifference to their fate," the Russian general noted.