UN Secretary General says no peace agreement on Ukraine in sight yet

UNITED NATIONS, July 13. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he does not see an option for a peace agreement in Ukraine yet, speaking before reporters Wednesday.

Guterres noted that it is one "cannot overestimate" the progress made during the talks on grain export in Istanbul, adding that "is an extremely relevant step in relation to addressing the foods crisis."

"But I do not see immediately the perspective of a peace agreement," the Secretary General said.

Meanwhile, he noted that the talks in Istanbul proved that the sides are "able to have a constructive dialogue."

"But for peace, we still have a long way to go," Guterres concluded.