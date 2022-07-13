Zaporozhye to continue power supplies to Ukraine as long as red lines are not crossed

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region authorities have no plans to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine as long as red lines are not crossed, said Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the military and civilian administration of the region.

"Every day, we deliver energy worth approximately 1 million dollars to Ukraine," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We cannot interfere into the station’s work, as it operates under control of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]," he said. "I think Rosatom [Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation] will not interfere with this process as long as certain red lines in power supplies are not crossed."

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the largest NPP in Europe, producing one quarter of all electricity in Ukraine. Its power is about 6,000 Megawatts, and it incorporates six reactors. Since 1996, the NPP operated as a separate entity of the Energoatom company, controlled by Ukraine. In March 2022, the Russian Armed Forces took the power plant under their control. Currently, the power plant operates at about 70% of its full capacity, due to oversupply of power in the Zaporozhye Region. In the future, the NPP is planned to supply power to Crimea.