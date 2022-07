ANKARA, July 3. /TASS/. A Russian cargo ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain has been detained by Turkey’s customs authorities at Kiev’s request, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said on Sunday.

"We have full co-operation [with Turke]. The ship is currently standing at the entrance to the port, it has been detained by the customs authorities of Turkey," Reuters quoted him as saying.

According to Bodnar, investigators will meet on Monday to decide about the ship’s fate.