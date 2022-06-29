Cooperation among Caspian nations gaining in importance — Iranian president

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. Cooperation among the Caspian Sea nations is becoming increasingly important, as the solution to the status of the Caspian Sea can be found only by the littoral states, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at the 6th Caspian Summit held in Ashgabat on Wednesday.

"The cooperation among the Caspian nations is gaining in importance. Taking into consideration the international developments, not only will this cooperation result in economic prosperity and increased well-being of our peoples, but also it will enhance regional peace and stability," the Iranian government’s press service said citing the president.

"The problem of the Caspian basin can only be resolved by the littoral states," the president said adding, "Iran is ready to host the 7th Caspian Summit."

"We support the initiatives voiced by the heads of the Caspian littoral states to develop relations in transport, investment and tourism. We also focus on environmental protection," he noted.

On Wednesday Turkmenistan’s capital is hosting the 6th Caspian Summit, attended by leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.