Turkey achieved steps it sought from Sweden, Finland for NATO entry — Erdogan’s office

ANKARA, June 28. /TASS/. Turkey has achieved the moves it wanted from Sweden and Finland to agree to their accession to NATO, TASS learned at the Office of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan it was announced in Madrid that an agreement had been reached with Turkey for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.

"Turkey has got what it wanted. The countries agreed to fully cooperate with Turkey in the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party and its branches. The embargo on supplies of defense industry products will be lifted, cooperation on this track will be expanded. A structured cooperation mechanism will be established for intelligence sharing in the fight against terrorism. Maximum participation of Finland and Sweden in EU security mechanisms will be supported," the office said.

In addition, Stockholm and Helsinki pledged not to support the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) accused of an attempted coup along with the Kurdish groups deemed by Ankara as terrorist,. They also "undertook commitments to make amendments to the legislations to combat terrorism" and lift restrictions on the supplies of weapons to the republic, it said.

The three countries are expected to create a permanent joint mechanism involving representatives from the justice, intelligence and security agencies to oversee the compliance with these moves, it said.