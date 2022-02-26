Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss latest developments in Ukraine - source

ANKARA, February 26. /TASS/. The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov, held talks by phone on Saturday, a source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"They touched upon latest developments in Ukraine. Minister Cavusoglu said that the further escalation of military tensions will help no one, he called for an end to military operations. Minister Cavusoglu also confirmed Turkey’s readiness to hold talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, if the parties are willing to do so," the source said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.