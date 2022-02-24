Sanctions on Moscow to be proportionate to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Macron vows

PARIS, February 24. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia will be proportionate to its actions in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation on Thursday.

"Sanctions on Russia will be proportionate to the aggression it is responsible for," Macron pointed out. "In military and economic terms, as well as in the energy sector, we will show no weakness. We will not hesitate to support Ukraine and take on the responsibility to protect the sovereignty and security of our European allies," he added.

The French president said that decisions on sanctions against Russia would be made during a conversation involving the leaders of the G7 nations, participants in a Brussels-hosted EU summit and a NATO summit, "which is going to take place in the coming hours." "We will hold Russia to account at the UN Security Council and will build international unity," Macron added.