Russia’s Donbass move evokes chorus of condemnation, sanctions threats from West

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) has predictably triggered a backlash from NATO countries and their partners. The West construed the decision as a violation of international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The United States and the United Kingdom have already announced plans to impose sanctions against Russia, while the European Union, Canada and Japan are considering new restrictions. TASS has put together the key opinions about Russia’s recognition of the Donbass republics that were voiced overseas last night.

Ukraine "won’t give up anything"

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky delivered a video address to the nation, slamming Russia’s move as "a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of his country. According to him, the recognition of the DPR and LPR "may indicate Russia’s unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk Agreements." "We will not give up anything to anybody," Zelensky pledged. He pointed out that Ukraine "is committed to political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation" but "based on Article 51 of the UN Charter, it reserves the right to individual and collective self-defense." The Ukrainian president also said that he had held telephone talks with a number of foreign leaders and initiated emergency meetings of the UN Security Council and the OSCE, as well as a summit of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany).

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for "introducing painful sanctions against Russia."

West and partners

US President Joe Biden’s executive order says that Moscow’s recognition of the DPR and LPR "contradicts Russia’s commitments under the Minsk Agreements" and "constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that Moscow’s move "requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners." However, the US has no plans to send troops to Ukraine, a senior administration official said at a briefing.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Moscow’s move was "in breach of international law" and a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine." According to him, Western nations need to crank up some major pressure on the Russian authorities.

The Elysee Palace also denounced Moscow’s decision as "a unilateral violation of international commitments." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "strongly condemned" the step, echoing the remarks made by the presidents of the US and France that it "won't be left unanswered."

Andrzej Duda, President of the current OSCE chair Poland, as well as the Baltic nations, called for a tough stance and immediate sanctions on Russia. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that it considered the recognition of the DPR and LPR to be "unacceptable."

Tokyo condemned Moscow’s actions, saying that it was considering options for "a tough response" to Russia’s decision in coordination with its partners. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed Moscow’s decision as "unacceptable," "unprovoked" and "unwarranted."

New sanctions

The White House’s presidential decree bans investment in the DPR and LPR, as well as trade with them. The document also provides for sanctions against those operating in the DPR and LPR. According to US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, sanctions on Russia will be imposed on Tuesday. Canada and the UK are ready to follow suit. However, their top diplomats said that it was about separate sanctions, different from those that would be introduced in the event of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The French president supported the idea of targeted European sanctions. Officials from other EU countries, as well as from Japan and Australia, also mentioned the possibility of sanctions.

Neutral countries

Countries who are traditionally neutral, largely shared the West’s position, refusing to support the recognition of the LPR and DPR. Austria called on Russia to revoke its decision and, like Finland, highlighted efforts to coordinate a response with the EU. The Swiss Foreign Ministry described the recognition of the Donbass republics as "a blatant violation of international law" and called on Moscow "to uphold its international obligations and to reverse its action."

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Moscow’s decision "de facto essentially changes the world order" and leaves Serbia before a difficult choice because Belgrade would face pressure from Brussels who was demanding Europe take a unified position. At the same time, in his words, 85% of people in Serbia "will be on Russia’s side no matter what."

On International Stage

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "is greatly concerned" by Russia’s move. He "considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations" and "calls for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in 2015."

Polish Foreign Minister and current OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Roberto Montella condemned Russia’s decision to recognize the DPR and LPR, calling it a violation of international law and the fundamental principles of the OSCE. Their demand that Russia immediately rescind the decision was echoed by Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.