Ukrainian forces practice urban warfare — LPR People’s Militia

LUGANSK, February 14. /TASS/. Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) intelligence indicate that Ukrainian forces in Donbass prepare for urban fighting, says LPR People’s Militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko.

"Forces of the 81st Airmobile Brigade undergo practical training on nighttime urban combat at a military ground near the settlement of Kramatorsk," Filiponenko said in his statement.

According to the spokesman, the situation at the contact line remains tense, and the LPR intelligence continues obtaining information about Ukrainian forces’ preparation for initiation of hostilities.

"Near the settlement of Dmitrovka, British instructors train the 79th Airborne Brigade on practical use of NLAW anti-tank missiles, which the UK shipped to Ukraine in late January this year. Near the settlement of Novotoshkovskoye, we registered the presence of a regiment tactical group from the mechanized battalion of the 17th Armored Brigade, including 12 BMP armored personnel carriers, who arrived to reinforce the 57th Armored Brigade," Filiponenko explained.

On January 26, People’s Militia head Yan Leschenko announced that Ukrainian forces are preparing for active hostilities in Donbass, while meticulously concealing the concentration of forces. Meanwhile, he stated that Ukrainian forces are currently not ready for a wide-scale offensive along the entire contact line.