Bundestag deputy views Russian demands for NATO’s non-expansion as understandable

BERLIN, February 14. /TASS/. Amid the growing tensions, the concerns of the both sides, Russia and Ukraine, need to be taken seriously by the West, Deputy Leader of the Left Party in the Bundestag, representative of the Foreign Affairs Committee Sevim Dagdelen told TASS on Monday.

"Russia’s demands to receive legal guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO are clear and understandable amid the alliance’s expansion to the east, which contradicts its previous commitments. The concept of indivisibility of security proposed by Russia can become a good basis for further talks on peaceful relations," the Bundestag deputy noted.

"The Cabinet needs to pursue its efforts to provide security guarantees for all parties and refrain from saber-rattling," Dagdelen stated.

The Bundestag deputy also pointed to the fact that the West often had double standards regarding military exercises. "When Russia deploys troops on its territory, it is viewed as preparing for an aggression, but when the US and its allies involve thousands of soldiers, while carrying out maneuvers near the Russian border from the Baltic to the Black Sea, it is assessed [differently] <…>," she emphasized.

Russia released its proposals on security guarantees on the part of NATO and the US. The West did not agree to these initiatives and continues to claim that Moscow is plotting to invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin press secretary did not exclude some possible provocations to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict by force would carry extremely serious consequences.