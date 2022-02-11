Number of coronavirus cases exceeds 402 mln globally - WHO

GENEVA, February 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 402 mln, and the number of deaths - 5.77 mln, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report.

According to published data, the organization reported 402,044,502 cases and 5,770,023 deaths. The number of cases increased per day by 2,332,592, deaths - by 12,005.

WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information about cases and deaths, provided by states. The mark of 350 mln cases was passed on January 25, 300 mln - on January 8, 250 mln - on November 9 last year, 200 mln - on August 5.